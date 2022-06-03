Cageside Seats: The Podcast! asks... have you ever felt held hostage by wrestling?

This week on Cageside Seats: The Podcast, Stella & Marcus deconstruct Double or Nothing, prepare for Hell in a Cell and NXT In Your House, and wax poetic about one Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Just remember, everything eventually turns into a work in pro wrestling.

Listen below or on Soundcloud, YouTube, iTunes or Spotify:

Want to be a part of the show? Send in your questions, comments, and audio recordings to CagesideSocials@gmail.com, and you may be featured on our next episode? We love hearing from you!

You don’t have to wait until next week to join the conversation, however. Pop into the comments and share your thoughts on Double or Nothing, Hell in a Cell, NXT In Your House, aaaaaalll the MJF vs. TK drama or any of the other numerous topics we didn’t cover. Just remember to be nice and respectful to your fellow Cagesiders.