Tweets of the Week: Finn Balor horse riding, Joey Janela bringing fashion to France, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Finn Balor took his wife for a ride. No, not like that. Balor and Vero Rodriguez did a teamwork horse riding pantomime.

It took me a bit to figure out what was going on it that video. If you are confused, Vero’s hair is a horse’s tail.

Joey Janela is a man of fashion. He is taking his exquisite style to Paris to teach France a thing or to.

Renee Paquette may have lost her mind by pouring Ranch seasoning into a jar of pickles, however, it is said that there is no great genius without a mixture of madness. You be the judge for which side of the line Renee is straddling.

BOOGS! Ballistic air curls!

Gail Kim and Mickie James know how to have a good time.

You never know what you’ll get at a Darby Allin meet and greet.

MLW world champion Alexander Hammerstone posted his weightlifting journey. The transformation comparison is amazing.

If you’ve been yearning for an action figure hardcore match with Juventud Guerrera, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., and Taya Valkyrie, then Legends of Lucha and Boss Fight Studio have your fix.

Take a gander at Dragon Lee’s suicide dive on Johnny Hardy from a different point of view.

On the topic of Johnny, here’s a chingonsisimo promo from Mr. Caballero.

Flashback of the week is an amazing dropkick from Marco Corleone (aka Mark Jindrak).

Almost to the end. Drum roll, Tony.

With the Forbidden Door PPV hitting Sunday night, it’s only right that we go back in time to see Danhausen and Ethan Page discovering the Forbidden Door.

WTF, indeed.

