Tweets of the Week: Finn Balor horse riding, Joey Janela bringing fashion to France, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Finn Balor took his wife for a ride. No, not like that. Balor and Vero Rodriguez did a teamwork horse riding pantomime.

It took me a bit to figure out what was going on it that video. If you are confused, Vero’s hair is a horse’s tail.

Joey Janela is a man of fashion. He is taking his exquisite style to Paris to teach France a thing or to.

Renee Paquette may have lost her mind by pouring Ranch seasoning into a jar of pickles, however, it is said that there is no great genius without a mixture of madness. You be the judge for which side of the line Renee is straddling.

BOOGS! Ballistic air curls!

Gail Kim and Mickie James know how to have a good time.

You never know what you’ll get at a Darby Allin meet and greet.

Come to the Comic-Con win my brothers shoe. pic.twitter.com/ugiG01Qeot — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) June 25, 2022

MLW world champion Alexander Hammerstone posted his weightlifting journey. The transformation comparison is amazing.

This if what 15 years of lifting weights looks like. Doesn’t happen overnight.. pic.twitter.com/v8jCUMIIoM — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) June 19, 2022

If you’ve been yearning for an action figure hardcore match with Juventud Guerrera, Fenix, Pentagon Jr., and Taya Valkyrie, then Legends of Lucha and Boss Fight Studio have your fix.

Who just saw @ReyFenixMx kill it at #Triplemania30 Tijuana??? Check out his brand new officially licensed @LegendsOfLucha x @BossFightStudio in action here and order it at https://t.co/sGtAWF4z3u Video by @mccannimation pic.twitter.com/YcQ1wRLeJb — Masked Republic (@maskedrepublic) June 19, 2022

Take a gander at Dragon Lee’s suicide dive on Johnny Hardy from a different point of view.

I did it again pic.twitter.com/zyJkyXGCCU — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) June 20, 2022

On the topic of Johnny, here’s a chingonsisimo promo from Mr. Caballero.

Flashback of the week is an amazing dropkick from Marco Corleone (aka Mark Jindrak).

Some are saying it’s the most amazing dropkick ever recorded pic.twitter.com/lNEcGmldGr — Mark Jindrak (@MarcoCorleone23) June 21, 2022

Almost to the end. Drum roll, Tony.

I’m really disappointed in Tony not giving 100% tbh. pic.twitter.com/ud40zA21C8 — BIG STOKE (@StokelyHathaway) June 24, 2022

With the Forbidden Door PPV hitting Sunday night, it’s only right that we go back in time to see Danhausen and Ethan Page discovering the Forbidden Door.

WTF, indeed.