Cageside Seats: The Podcast! investigates a wild week in wrestling

Anything interesting happen this week?

Oh, yeah, that’s right. Everything. Wrestlers are hurt, ratings are high, and the King Kong of professional wrestling is weakened, if only a little. Who better to take you through that whirlwind of news than the good folks at Cageside Seats: The Podcast?!?!

Stella Cheeks is on a well-deserved vacation, so Claire Elizabeth joined me this week to talk through all of this, and show off her mind reading powers. There’s really nothing that woman can’t do.

Want to be a part of the show? Send in your questions, comments, and audio recordings to CagesideSocials@gmail.com, and you may be featured on our next episode? We love hearing from you!

You don’t have to wait until next week to join the conversation, however. Pop into the comments and share your thoughts on the Vince McMahon’s future, Triple H’s “power,” and your Forbidden Door predictions.

And don’t forget to stay on cagesideseats.com for all the latest breaking news.