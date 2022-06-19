Tweets of the Week: The Rock’s new mustache, Angel Garza tortilla fight, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Even the Great One isn’t safe from children drawing on his face. The Rock’s little tykes went on the offensive to draw a mustache and unibrow.

Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, and Raquel were up to hilarious hijinks with a tortilla fight.

Miro and Lana know how to celebrate. Click through to the second photo for a cool visual.

BOOGS! Neither rain, nor sleet, not snow will stop Boogs from getting a pump.

Baron Corbin is back with the meats, and he brought drinks this time.

For your own safety, beware of Raquel on the dance floor.

That is one big smile from Sheamus’ furry friend.

Cash Wheeler is ready to take on the world.

Training for any and every opportunity to defend our ROH, AAA, and AEW Number One Contendership titles. pic.twitter.com/Fpm8W6CXaM — Daniel “Cash” Wheeler (@CashWheelerFTR) June 17, 2022

Nyla Rose had a very intriguing question for Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

What if we had a bunch of lil tiny tongues where our teeth were and like, one big tooth where our tongue is?



follow up question, @RealBrittBaker would you still be called a dentist or would you be called something else because in theory you would be treating the tiny tongues — Nyla Nyla (@NylaRoseBeast) June 13, 2022

Baker’s reply was, “Nyla go to bed.”

Hikaru Shida cosplayed as Spy × Family characters. I don’t know what that is, but Shida’s video is interesting to look at.

Luchadores are cool. Vroom! Vroom!

No sólo son grandes luchadores, sino también tienen estilo. #30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/3NFdKe05wB — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 8, 2022

We’ll close with the flashback of the week, courtesy of Mance Warner.

Fuji Vice for the win!