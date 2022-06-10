Cageside Seats: The Podcast! begrudgingly give Cody Rhodes kudos

This week on Cageside Seats: The Podcast, Stella & Marcus discuss CM Punk’s injury, Cody Rhodes’, Scorpio Sky’s injury, Bryan Danielson’s possible injury, Nakamura’s possible injury...you get the idea. There are a lot of injuries! Plus, they both wax poetic about The Judgement Day, try to stay PG about Maryse, and begrudgingly give kudos to The American Nightmare.

Want to be a part of the show? Send in your questions, comments, and audio recordings to CagesideSocials@gmail.com, and you may be featured on our next episode? We love hearing from you!

Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes working a match with such a significant injury, the AEW interim championship, Finn Balor joining The Judgement Day

And don’t forget to stay on cagesideseats.com for all your Cody Rhodes news. Ugh.