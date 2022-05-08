Tweets of the Week: Batista’s Star Wars outfit, Boogs screaming, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Batista celebrated Star Wars day in his own special way.

Too bad Brody King is in the House of Black. Watching him throw Darby Allin into a crowd-surf scenario makes me want to see them as a tag team.

BOOGS!

If you miss Mojo Rawley, then get hyped for this dance routine.

I wonder if Ricky Starks spent all day taking this photo. If so, it would be worth it.

The sound of AJ Styles’ snoring dogs is oddly soothing.

Come for Baron Corbin’s meat, stay for the Big Dog Xander cameo.

Brian Cage’s phone knows the way to his heart.

Phone made me a buff ass delt collage. Isn't that nice. Bcd's......Brian cage delts pic.twitter.com/3L5W1iFIJa — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) May 1, 2022

Say what you will about Tessa Blanchard, but there’s no denying she has cool workout routines.

We’ll close with genius advice from Mance Warner.

When y’all go to the movies wear cowboy boots .. put those little beverages ya get on flights in ya socks … enjoy the films #DoctorStrange great fn film — Mance Warner (@ManceWarner) May 6, 2022

Time to buy stock in cowboy boot companies to get ahead of the sales surge once this smuggling technique goes mainstream.