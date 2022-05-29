Tweets of the Week: The Rock’s tea party, Lana’s flexibility, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Start the day with a tea party. The Rock is never too big for a little sip with his daughter.

Lana showed off impressive flexibility in her stretching workout.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone have such a miserable expression while dancing as much as Mandy Rose and the Toxic Attraction do.

Thunder Rosa’s expression is even more confusing.

Darby Allin is a rabble-rouser.

CONGRATS MIKE HOLDREN for winning the Hoodlum mystery shirt contest! pic.twitter.com/LSKVPdZR19 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) May 24, 2022

Great-O-Khan stepped through the Forbidden Door from NJPW for a surprise appearance in AEW on Dynamite. He made the most of his visit to Las Vegas for a spanking in a hamburger restaurant.

What’s better than a scissor party with the Acclaimed? A Lego scissor party with the Acclaimed, as created by Astrid.

What should Johnny’s last name be in this getup?

MLW world champ Alexander Hammerstone has alien legs.

I trained legs today.

Here’s a picture of them not flexed. pic.twitter.com/Z1IOnuVKSQ — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) May 24, 2022

Speaking of MLW, Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto from Lucha Underground) competed against Hammerstone. Duran’s black belt skills were on display for his entrance into the ring.

That match is available for viewing on MLW Fusion episode 146 (here).

Xia Li knows how to take cool photos. The first few in the batch are with her lovely dogs. The real gems are in the middle as jumping kicks.

We’ll close with Steve Austin’s diagram of the week.

Since it is Sunday, celebrate the Stone Cold way or in an equal non-alcohol option. The main thing is to give life a hell yeah.