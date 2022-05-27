Cageside Seats: The Podcast! supports Sasha Banks & Naomi

This week on Cageside Seats: The Podcast, Stella & Marcus dive deep into the Sasha Banks & Naomi walkout drama. Stella thirsts over Wardlow, Marcus sheds a tear for Nikkita Lyon’s injury, and they both get hype for Double or Nothing!

Want to be a part of the show? Send in your questions, comments, and audio recordings to CagesideSocials@gmail.com, and you may be featured on our next episode? We love hearing from you!

You don’t have to wait until next week to join the conversation, however. Pop into the comments and share you thoughts on the Sasha Banks & Naomi walkout (respectfully!), what Double or Nothing match your most excited for, LOLs at WWE for moving MITB, or any of the numerous topics we didn’t cover.

And don’t forget to check out cagesideseats.com for all your Double or Nothing news!