Tweets of the Week: BOOGS karate chop, Angel Garza cat vacuum, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

BOOGS! Nothing to get you moving in the morning like BOOGS karate chopping a board. Attack the day.

Angel Garza came up with a solution for cat hair in the house. His feline friend seems to like it.

If there is one man that can make video of a water pump interesting, it is Steve Austin.

Braun Strowman is a jokester.

Flip Gordon commented about the trick, “I shit myself a little bit.”

Hangman Page has the best plugs for Dynamite. Part 1.

Part 2.

The child of AEW referee Bryce Remsburg is born for this business. The youngster is already pulling swerves.

Julia Hart showed Anna Jay cheerleader moves.

MLW world champ Alexander Hammerstone almost put himself in an itchy situation. Read the tube.

Mark Henry is rolling.

Brian Cage executed this meme to perfection.

For those unaware, Cage and pals are singing the X-Men cartoon theme song.

Darby Allin jumped his four-wheeler. His extreme exuberance compared to his friend’s calm demeanor made me laugh.

Last on the list is Mojo Rawley going overboard with his pole dance.

I bet Mojo fills out his golf scorecard for 69 strokes every time.

