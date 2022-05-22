Tweets of the Week: BOOGS karate chop, Angel Garza cat vacuum, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

BOOGS! Nothing to get you moving in the morning like BOOGS karate chopping a board. Attack the day.

Angel Garza came up with a solution for cat hair in the house. His feline friend seems to like it.

If there is one man that can make video of a water pump interesting, it is Steve Austin.

Braun Strowman is a jokester.

Flip Gordon commented about the trick, “I shit myself a little bit.”

Hangman Page has the best plugs for Dynamite. Part 1.

can i still eat a reeses fast break that i found in the back of the cabinet, its like a month old and kinda softish ? — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) May 17, 2022

Part 2.

i ate it. not as good when mushy, reckon it melted because our ac has been broken. join me for aew dynamite tomorrow at 8, i will be wrestling konosuke takeshita. — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) May 17, 2022

The child of AEW referee Bryce Remsburg is born for this business. The youngster is already pulling swerves.

Our almost two year old said “I love you” for the first time this week….



…to Elmo. — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) May 19, 2022

Julia Hart showed Anna Jay cheerleader moves.

MLW world champ Alexander Hammerstone almost put himself in an itchy situation. Read the tube.

Almost used the forbidden tooth paste by accident... pic.twitter.com/eggLoc7cm5 — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) May 18, 2022

Mark Henry is rolling.

Brian Cage executed this meme to perfection.

Her: hea prolly out cheating.

Him: The boys and I@xmentas pic.twitter.com/l3kh2nNtHd — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) May 16, 2022

For those unaware, Cage and pals are singing the X-Men cartoon theme song.

Darby Allin jumped his four-wheeler. His extreme exuberance compared to his friend’s calm demeanor made me laugh.

Last on the list is Mojo Rawley going overboard with his pole dance.

I bet Mojo fills out his golf scorecard for 69 strokes every time.