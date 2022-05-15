Tweets of the Week: Steve Austin coffee of champions, Big E hobnobbing, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Start the day the Steve Austin way. Stone Cold has a great coffee routine. It is the stuff of champions.

Big E won’t let his injured neck keep him down. The man is hobnobbing with stars like Marlon Wayans. Click through the photos to see Big E’s joyous expressions.

Baron Corbin may have met his match against a squirrely squirrel.

Meanwhile, Madcap Moss is celebrating the biggest win of his career.

Kurt Angle is an awesome babysitter. Oh, it’s true. It’s damn true!

Jade Cargill has a pair of new recruits for the Baddies.

BOOGS! The music man is writing lyrics to a new tune. “Motorcycle Conan, I’m gonna kick your ass, a full throttled showman, never run out of gas.” Sounds like a winner.

Brandi Rhodes is ready for Hot Mom Summer.

Last summer ➡️ this summer. The human body can do incredible things with a whole lot of determination (Yeti would not let me get this picture so he's in it ) #HotMomSummer pic.twitter.com/raSb8Ho39Z — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) May 14, 2022

Mojo Rawley is a great pitchman for products. I’ve never head of Celsius Heat beverages, but Mojo makes me want some.

Samuray del Sol is up to rascally tricks with the Easter rabbit.

We’ll close with John Hennigan’s creative vision as Johnny Caballero. It is out there.

“Quit being culeros, and start being caballeros.” Wise words of wisdom.