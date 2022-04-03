Tweets of the Week: Sasha Banks with a giant snake, Iron Sheik April Fool’s joke, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Sasha Banks is a boss even with giant snakes.

The Iron Sheik brought jokes for April Fool’s Day. It is only fitting that his target was Hulk Hogan.

I LOVE THE HULK HOGAN. BUT LET ME CLARIFY TODAY IS THE APRIL FOOLS DAY SO THAT WAS JUST A JOKE BUBBA. IN REALITY TODAY AND EVERYDAY HE IS FOREVER A DUMB SON OF A BITCH — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 1, 2022

Renee Paquette scares me sometimes.

If you thought Renee was creepy, get a load of Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

To lighten the mood, watch Ric Flair and Ricky Morton locking up for old time’s sake.

Miro channeled his supervillain energy to transform his dog into a hedgehog.

Taz received a rude awakening in his hotel room. Sound on.

Nyla Rose took the blame for Taz’s dilemma.

That was me… I had gas… my B — MOTHERR BANDIT (@NylaRoseBeast) April 1, 2022

We’ll close with a mouth-watering treat from Baron Corbin. Big dog Xander’s drool says it all.

Yum yum, indeed.