Tweets of the Week: Sasha Banks with a giant snake, Iron Sheik April Fool’s joke, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Sasha Banks is a boss even with giant snakes.

The Iron Sheik brought jokes for April Fool’s Day. It is only fitting that his target was Hulk Hogan.

Renee Paquette scares me sometimes.

If you thought Renee was creepy, get a load of Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

To lighten the mood, watch Ric Flair and Ricky Morton locking up for old time’s sake.

Miro channeled his supervillain energy to transform his dog into a hedgehog.

Taz received a rude awakening in his hotel room. Sound on.

Nyla Rose took the blame for Taz’s dilemma.

We’ll close with a mouth-watering treat from Baron Corbin. Big dog Xander’s drool says it all.

Yum yum, indeed.

