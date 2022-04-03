Tweets of the Week: Sasha Banks with a giant snake, Iron Sheik April Fool’s joke, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
Sasha Banks is a boss even with giant snakes.
The Iron Sheik brought jokes for April Fool’s Day. It is only fitting that his target was Hulk Hogan.
I LOVE THE HULK HOGAN. BUT LET ME CLARIFY TODAY IS THE APRIL FOOLS DAY SO THAT WAS JUST A JOKE BUBBA. IN REALITY TODAY AND EVERYDAY HE IS FOREVER A DUMB SON OF A BITCH— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 1, 2022
Renee Paquette scares me sometimes.
If you thought Renee was creepy, get a load of Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.
It’s time. ⌛️— Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) April 1, 2022
Get ready…
We play for keeps. @Lady_Scarlett13 #KillerSmokeshowTilDeath
Coming to @ProWTV pic.twitter.com/VpvDcd7F7H
To lighten the mood, watch Ric Flair and Ricky Morton locking up for old time’s sake.
Miro channeled his supervillain energy to transform his dog into a hedgehog.
Taz received a rude awakening in his hotel room. Sound on.
Sound on: 8:15am room renovations next to my room. Wtf. @Marriott pic.twitter.com/rc3l5gnGYo— taz (@OfficialTAZ) April 1, 2022
Nyla Rose took the blame for Taz’s dilemma.
That was me… I had gas… my B— MOTHERR BANDIT (@NylaRoseBeast) April 1, 2022
We’ll close with a mouth-watering treat from Baron Corbin. Big dog Xander’s drool says it all.
Yum yum, indeed.
