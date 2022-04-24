Tweets of the Week: Braun Strowman beef king, Dax Harwood kissy face, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Braun Strowman is living up to the moniker, “Beef King.” I still can’t figure out what’s the deal with his hair. Do birds sit there like a perch?

You can thank Dax Harwood’s muscular chest for this image of Hulk Hogan kissing Zeus.

Did a BIG chest workout today, so I decided to make Hulk Hogan & Zeus kiss. pic.twitter.com/Q4y8ABKwAX — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) April 16, 2022

Father Time is undefeated. Ric Flair is showing that the hard way on the dance floor. At least he’s out there having fun.

At first, I thought Carmella grew a beard. It turns out that fur is just her dog, Pancake.

Angel Garza can give Bob Vila a run for his money.

Note to self: Don’t mess with Xia Li.

Dirty Dango knows who is the main event in his household. Giving the people what they want, on the reg.

Mojo Rawley stays hyped, even when taking chops from Nia Jax.

Baron Corbin has dedication to pull of this magic trick.

Seriously, that must have taken long-term planning. I would have been too busy frolicking to remember to film the payoff. Jam on it.