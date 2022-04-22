Cageside Seats: The Podcast! does its best with Sammy & Tay’s heel turn

Stella Cheeks is back, and she is ready to tell you just how much she hates NXT 2.0. Meanwhile, Marcus Benjamin valiantly tries to explain Sammy Guevara’s “heel turn.” It’s not all bad though, they both bask in the glory of Kevin Owens and Britt Baker. And — because who doesn’t love a nerdy tangent? — they also talk a lot about comic books.

Want to be a part of the show? Send in your questions, comments, and audio recordings to CagesideSocials@gmail.com, and you may be featured on our next episode? We love hearing from you!

You don’t have to wait until next episode to the conversation, however. Pop into the comments and hit us with your feelings about any of the many wrestling shows available on our screens every week, the Elias/Ezekiel conspiracy, who your favorite James Bond is, or a tangent of your choosing.