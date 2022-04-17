Tweets of the Week: Sasha Banks new grill, Charlotte Flair street corn, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

As if you needed a reminder, Sasha Banks is The Boss. Her new grill isn’t lying.

Charlotte Flair is enjoying a Mexican delicacy in street corn. Hanging with Andrade has its benefits.

At first glance, Braun Strowman was looking pretty fly in a suit with his pastel shirt. Upon further inspection, he is wearing crocks. Dude, what? I still can’t figure out the deal with his haircut.

Madcap Moss is keeping positivity alive running hills with a beautiful view.

Humberto Carrillo is working on his mime routine.

Dragon Lee had fun putting over a fan.

Como explicar esto ♥️ pic.twitter.com/lC6SayEDpU — Dragon Lee ドラゴンリー (@dragonlee95) April 16, 2022

Check out Renee Paquette’s dog Blue hearing squeaky sounds. His first reaction looks like he smelled a fart.

Puppy power with Sexy Star.

Anthony Ogogo is not a fan of America’s favorite pastime.

I went to my first baseball game yesterday……..



It was absolutely DOG SHIT . — Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) April 10, 2022

Veer Mahan’s debut was a hit with the Big Guy. Ryback took notice.

Veer Mahaan has a solid scapular retraction — The Big Guy Ryback (@Ryback) April 12, 2022

Wrestlers are trained professionals. Darby Allin reminds us not to try this at home.

We’ll close with a flashback video of Vince McMahon’s version of the Spinaroonie.

How is your Spinaroonie?