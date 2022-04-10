It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Kicking off with some good vibes from Renee Paquette toward Jon Moxley for their anniversary. She wrote a sweet message, but the real takeaway was revealing Mox enjoys hot chocolate with whipped cream and sprinkles. I did not see that coming.

If you had Ric Flair hanging with Dennis Rodman on your 2022 wrestling bingo card, then collect all the monies.

Asuka put her time off to good use. Turn up the sound for the musical stylings of The Empress.

We have a hot one for Move of the Year contender. Lucha libre never ceases to amaze.

Toot, toot. Taz coming through. I’d like to think Hook made this video.

Rare footage of me driving thru the sidewalks of Long Island in my yellow car.

(That’s @ShutUpExcalibur on the bike, without mask.) pic.twitter.com/nMRAebJX4t — taz (@OfficialTAZ) March 30, 2022

Dance break with Ryback.

There is something oddly hypnotizing about Lance Archer doing a triceps workout.

One heck of a tricep workout!



On dip assist machine! pic.twitter.com/VwZAbnkxyO — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) April 8, 2022

Gigi Dolin just shot up the power rankings with her love of pizza.

Without you I’d never make it pic.twitter.com/8Otj85Mz2H — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) February 20, 2022

Chelsea Green and Taya Valkyrie had a hard time getting a good photo. With Matt Cardona and John Morrison behind the camera, this isn’t surprising.

Killer Kross captured the scenic landscape of Alaska with a cameo from Scarlett Bordeaux.

Hikaru Shida returned with more pole dancing. This time, she cosplayed as a Final Fantasy character.

I was expecting Serena Deeb to knock down the door with the Buster Sword.