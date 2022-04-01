This week on Cageside Seats: the Podcast, Stella, and Marcus make some wild WrestleMania predictions, but they don’t forget about AEW. Marcus is excited for some Big Manly Man Meat while Stella is celebrating Toni Time. Plus, Stella sits down with Bianca Belair to chat about her upcoming WrestleMania match with Becky Lynch!

Special thanks to Snickers for setting up the interview that allowed Stella to ask Bianca what she’s reading. Anyone down for a Bianca Belair book club?

You don’t have to wait until next week to join the conversation, however. Pop into the comments and hit us with your wild WrestleMania predictions, your thoughts about Toni Storm in AEW, or reasons why Bianca Belair is the bEST, or any of the numerous topics we didn’t cover.