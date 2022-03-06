Tweets of the Week: Su Yung & Rich Swann new baby, Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara at pyramids, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Congratulations are in order to Su Yung and Rich Swann for their new baby.

pic.twitter.com/YL9xZURQhd — s ü y ü n g (@realsuyung) February 27, 2022

Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara made the most of their Cancun vacation by visiting the Chichen Itza pyramids.

Mojo Rawley stayed hyped when swinging an axe at some dude. It got a little too close for comfort.

The devilish Dynamite promo from MJF and CM Punk has been immortalized in Lego.

Matt Hardy chose to delete his own shirt on the side of the road.

When the wife catches you changing because you refuse to wear your gimmick shirt out in public..@RebyHardy https://t.co/MF1My3jyWf pic.twitter.com/Uts0nwzITS — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 27, 2022

BOOGS!

Billy Gunn is still a specimen at 58 years of age.

Taya Valkyrie has good advice. She isn’t called La Wera Loca for nothing.

Get you a woman that can do both… hahahahahah pic.twitter.com/KpNlr6PMt3 — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) February 27, 2022

Lacey Evans knows how to mooooove.

MLW champ Alexander Hammerstone is busting a guitar groove with his pooch singing backup.

Do you think Hunter likes the new song I’m working on? Is he singing along or screaming “please stop!” pic.twitter.com/GEaIHvWoP4 — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) March 1, 2022

We’ll close with a weird clip from Japanese wrestling. This may not be suitable for work, unless you work in place where butt cheeks flow wild and free.

I’m not even going to try to make sense of that. Umm, so, have a fantasstic day.