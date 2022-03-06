 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tweets of the Week: Su Yung & Rich Swann new baby, Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara at pyramids, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Congratulations are in order to Su Yung and Rich Swann for their new baby.

Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara made the most of their Cancun vacation by visiting the Chichen Itza pyramids.

Mojo Rawley stayed hyped when swinging an axe at some dude. It got a little too close for comfort.

The devilish Dynamite promo from MJF and CM Punk has been immortalized in Lego.

Matt Hardy chose to delete his own shirt on the side of the road.

BOOGS!

Billy Gunn is still a specimen at 58 years of age.

Taya Valkyrie has good advice. She isn’t called La Wera Loca for nothing.

Lacey Evans knows how to mooooove.

MLW champ Alexander Hammerstone is busting a guitar groove with his pooch singing backup.

We’ll close with a weird clip from Japanese wrestling. This may not be suitable for work, unless you work in place where butt cheeks flow wild and free.

I’m not even going to try to make sense of that. Umm, so, have a fantasstic day.

