Cageside Seats: The Podcast!, Episode 11

This week on Cageside Seats: the Podcast, Stella and Marcus break down what is good heel heat and what is terrible, lazy, gross heel heat. Plus, Stella’s indie wrestling feels, Marcus’s Blackpool Combat Club fangirling, and a V important update about Free Agent Cody Rhodes.

Listen below or on Soundcloud, YouTube, iTunes or Spotify:

Want to be a part of the show? Send in your questions, comments, and audio recordings to CagesideSocials@gmail.com, and you may be featured in next week’s episode. We love hearing from you!

You don’t have to wait until next week to join the conversation, however. Pop into the comments and hit us with your “good heel heat” philosophies, your feelings about NXT High, Thunder Rosa’s skirmish with Vickie Guerro, what you would or wouldn’t allow William Regal to do to you, or any of the numerous topics we didn’t cover. It’s almost WrestleMania people! Are you excited yet?