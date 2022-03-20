Tweets of the Week: John Morrison’s newest last name, Hikaru Shida pole dancing, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

John Morrison changes his last name more than his underwear. Since exiting WWE, Johnny Drip Drip returned to AAA as Johnny Superstar then shuffled his Rolodex to use the moniker Johnny Caballero for a Republic of Lucha show on Saturday night. Of course, Taya joined in on the fun as the Caballero couple.

Hikaru Shida is ever-evolving. Check out her latest spin in artistic pole dancing. It’s pretty impressive.

If that video from Shida made you build up an appetite, then we have food for you. The Rock displayed his massive meal of sushi, cornbread, and Hawaiian donuts. His wife’s cheeky joke at the end is a winner.

Baron Corbin brought the meat with a cameo from his giant pooch.

Renee Paquette did a taste test of bagel flavor ice cream.

Alicia Atout surprised Salina de la Renta with pie in the classic comedy way.

NEW Video available

On our YouTube Channel ! Check it out now https://t.co/1CNuy7OS3F@AliciaAtout you’re an asshole. pic.twitter.com/jBnv0sVYdh — Salina de la Renta | Natalia Class (@salinadelarenta) March 13, 2022

Moving on to the animal portion of the post, Steve Austin is not getting his hat back from Moolah.

Braun Strowman’s dogs took the chaos up a level.

Al Snow has a keen eye for movie effects.

I can always tell when they use fake dinosaurs in movies. — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) March 20, 2022

We’ll close with a second dose of Johnny making a special entrance for St. Patrick’s Day.

What last name would fit Johnny for the skill of dropping from the ceiling?