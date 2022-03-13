Tweets of the Week: Miro & Lana stick fighting, fashion advice for Shayna Baszler, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Who’s up for some stick fighting this morning? Miro and Lana are. If Lana ever arrives in AEW, then I hope she brings that weapon with her.

Shayna Baszler is set in her style, but that hasn’t stopped her pals from giving fashion advice.

Carmella was kind enough to offer another wine tip.

Rob Schamberger painted a cool Spaghetti western poster featuring Steve Austin.

John Morrison is taking exercise to crazy levels.

Natalya hugging her cat is a sweet gesture, but I must put a warning not to try that at home.

Felines are unpredictable. Hikaru Shida tried to get close to her pet, and it dissed her.

The flashback for this week is Paul Orndorff with a little pep in his step, courtesy of Ole Mancer.

I think Griff Garrison borrowed Mr. Wonderful’s dance.

Positive vibezzz on this rainy Saturday. Have a good day everyone pic.twitter.com/dcNaUBQ1s0 — Griff Garrison (@griffgarrison1) February 26, 2022

We’ll close at party time with Asuka.

Nobody is ready for Asuka in the ring, but everybody is ready for Asuka in party town.