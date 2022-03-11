This week on Cageside Seats: the Podcast, Stella and Marcus are basking in the afterglow of a great AEW PPV. They have big feelings about AEW’s new signees and even bigger feelings about Jade Cargill. Plus, they chat about WrestleMania rumors, Vader in the Hall of Fame, and a world in which main roster superstars become NXT regulars. And, of course, their weekly dunk of Free Agent Cody Rhodes.

Listen below or on Soundcloud, YouTube, iTunes or Spotify:

You don't have to wait until next week to join the conversation, however. Pop into the comments and hit us with your thoughts and feelings about AEW Revolution, Jade Cargill's championship reign, Carmelo Hayes' barbershop vignettes or any of the numerous topics we didn't cover.