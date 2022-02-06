Tweets of the Week: Edge living the dad life, young Britt Baker at Bieber concert, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Edge is living the dad life. Neither snow nor rain nor the Royal Rumble can keep him from dropping his kids off at school.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD found a blast from the past when she attended a Justin Bieber concert 10 years ago. Even back then, Biebs knew she was special.

Guys I just found a video from a @justinbieber concert 10 years ago where he took my phone and sang into it then I screamed with the other girls half my age pic.twitter.com/b1b1QOuiki — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) January 31, 2022

Baker’s best friend is also hip on the music scene. Tony Schiavone received the stamp of approval from Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen.

Ok. This was another big moment for me. Thanks @tonyschiavone24 for being such a down to earth rad guy. Took the time to meet me and talk to me and I’ll never forget it. He was one of the voices of my childhood. @AEW rules. I love this stuff pic.twitter.com/TzyrI0Soxi — Lars Frederiksen (@RootsRadicals01) February 3, 2022

The weirdest entry of the week is Anthony Bowens’ father as a hockey fight enthusiast. The video is a hoot.

My dad is truly one of a kind. I can’t believe someone found and posted this haha. The Godfather of hockey fights is still going strong and doing his thing https://t.co/BIb3a799zW — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 2, 2022

Paul Wight must love his cat to feed it this way.

BOOGS!

Just another typical day on the Stone Cold ranch. Steve Austin nailed the caption.

Cathy Kelley gobbled a snail for the first time, with a little encouragement from Taya Valkyrie.

Send Hook... in Lego form.

MLW world champ Alexander Hammerstone has skills with the frying pan.

Look guys... I don’t wanna brag but... pic.twitter.com/U4nt9IiThM — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) February 2, 2022

We’ll close with the new theme song for Taya. It is pretty cool how the lyrics describe her personal journey in wrestling. Credit to Josiah Williams for the song.

Viva, La Wera Loca!