Tweets of the Week: Edge living the dad life, young Britt Baker at Bieber concert, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Edge is living the dad life. Neither snow nor rain nor the Royal Rumble can keep him from dropping his kids off at school.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD found a blast from the past when she attended a Justin Bieber concert 10 years ago. Even back then, Biebs knew she was special.

Baker’s best friend is also hip on the music scene. Tony Schiavone received the stamp of approval from Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen.

The weirdest entry of the week is Anthony Bowens’ father as a hockey fight enthusiast. The video is a hoot.

Paul Wight must love his cat to feed it this way.

BOOGS!

Just another typical day on the Stone Cold ranch. Steve Austin nailed the caption.

Cathy Kelley gobbled a snail for the first time, with a little encouragement from Taya Valkyrie.

Send Hook... in Lego form.

MLW world champ Alexander Hammerstone has skills with the frying pan.

We’ll close with the new theme song for Taya. It is pretty cool how the lyrics describe her personal journey in wrestling. Credit to Josiah Williams for the song.

Viva, La Wera Loca!

