Cageside Seats: The Podcast!, Episode 4

This week on Cageside Seats: The Podcast, Marcus Benjamin is confused by the state of NXT, Stella Cheeks is confused about the WWE women’s title scene, and they are both feeling let down by 2022’s Royal Rumble. Plus, they discuss Shane McMahon’s rise and fall in WWE, Brian Kendrick’s upsetting 24 hours, and the ethical quandaries of being a billion-dollar company. Oh, and why Dan Lambert is the worst.

You don’t have to wait until next week to join the conversation, however. Pop into the comments and hit us with your feelings about Ronda Rousey’s return, Kofi Kingston’s botch, Bryan Danielson’s intriguing team-up offer to Jon Moxley, or any of the numerous topics we didn’t cover.