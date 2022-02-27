Tweets of the Week: Big E at the Daytona 500, John Morrison puppy push-ups, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Big E posted numerous photos from his pace car adventure at the Daytona 500. I think this one takes the cake as best of the bunch.

John Morrison’s latest workout routine has an interesting partner.

Meanwhile, Taya had a Barbie day.

Barbie Fantasy Day pic.twitter.com/oKMdjAtDN9 — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) January 21, 2022

Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara found a travel vortex.

Baron Corbin’s latest hobby is paddle boarding. Results are suspect so far.

Mandy Rose hit the ski slopes in cosmic gear. She would fit fine into a James Bond film.

Edge reuniting with a pal is always good for a chuckle.

Ric Flair did the birthday dance boogie.

BOOGS! That man is magic. He can turn stepping onto the scale into a fun viewing experience.

Finn Balor took in the glorious sights at the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.

Killer Kross has an interesting presidential platform.

Ah yes, #PresidentsDay.



Personally when I ran years ago;

I thought my polices were the best suggested.



• Wipe out all other parties immediately

• Start over

• Everyone gets super powers

• Everyone *must* own an hourglass

• Colonize other planetshttps://t.co/FIDcQYd0Cz pic.twitter.com/0KcVUPvcCA — Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) February 21, 2022

We’ll close with a classic clip of Roddy Piper and Captain Lou Albano, courtesy of Ole Mancer.

Good times.