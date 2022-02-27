Tweets of the Week: Big E at the Daytona 500, John Morrison puppy push-ups, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
Big E posted numerous photos from his pace car adventure at the Daytona 500. I think this one takes the cake as best of the bunch.
John Morrison’s latest workout routine has an interesting partner.
Meanwhile, Taya had a Barbie day.
Barbie Fantasy Day pic.twitter.com/oKMdjAtDN9— TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) January 21, 2022
Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara found a travel vortex.
Baron Corbin’s latest hobby is paddle boarding. Results are suspect so far.
Mandy Rose hit the ski slopes in cosmic gear. She would fit fine into a James Bond film.
Edge reuniting with a pal is always good for a chuckle.
Ric Flair did the birthday dance boogie.
BOOGS! That man is magic. He can turn stepping onto the scale into a fun viewing experience.
Finn Balor took in the glorious sights at the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.
Killer Kross has an interesting presidential platform.
Ah yes, #PresidentsDay.— Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) February 21, 2022
Personally when I ran years ago;
I thought my polices were the best suggested.
• Wipe out all other parties immediately
• Start over
• Everyone gets super powers
• Everyone *must* own an hourglass
• Colonize other planetshttps://t.co/FIDcQYd0Cz pic.twitter.com/0KcVUPvcCA
We’ll close with a classic clip of Roddy Piper and Captain Lou Albano, courtesy of Ole Mancer.
January 28, 2022
Good times.
