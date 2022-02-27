 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tweets of the Week: Big E at the Daytona 500, John Morrison puppy push-ups, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Big E posted numerous photos from his pace car adventure at the Daytona 500. I think this one takes the cake as best of the bunch.

John Morrison’s latest workout routine has an interesting partner.

Meanwhile, Taya had a Barbie day.

Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara found a travel vortex.

Baron Corbin’s latest hobby is paddle boarding. Results are suspect so far.

Mandy Rose hit the ski slopes in cosmic gear. She would fit fine into a James Bond film.

Edge reuniting with a pal is always good for a chuckle.

Ric Flair did the birthday dance boogie.

BOOGS! That man is magic. He can turn stepping onto the scale into a fun viewing experience.

Finn Balor took in the glorious sights at the Cliffs of Moher in Ireland.

Killer Kross has an interesting presidential platform.

We’ll close with a classic clip of Roddy Piper and Captain Lou Albano, courtesy of Ole Mancer.

Good times.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...