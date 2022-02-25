Cageside Seats: The Podcast!, Episode 7

This week on Cageside Seats: the Podcast, Stella and Marcus get excited for the resurgence of Claudio Castagnoli, drool over the thiccness of NXT’s newest superstar, and praise all the damn fine wrestling promos from this week. And, of course, they dunk on Cody Rhodes.

You don’t have to wait until next week to join the conversation, however. Pop into the comments and hit us with your thoughts and feelings about MJF’s promo, the shape of AEW Revolution, a wrestler who you think deserved a better run, where you’d like to see Claudio wrestle or any of the numerous topics we didn’t cover. Oh, and keep it PG when talking about our girl Nikkita Lyons!