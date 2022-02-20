 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tweets of the Week: Miro dirty dancing, Braun Strowman firing a howitzer, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with some dirty dancing from Miro. Hip thrust for the win.

Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) firing a howitzer is gold. His jubilation is contagious.

If you are feeling chilly this winter day, then get steamy with Charlotte Flair and Andrade.

BOOGS!

Shawn Spears put his Chairman gimmick to good use by beating up a mascot.

Training montage! Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss took it to the next level in preparation for Drew McIntyre. Pushing it to the limit may have helped Moss avoid disaster on a nasty slam at the Elimination Chamber show.

As for the question posed by Corbin, McIntyre had a witty response, “No combo needed. He’s a Dung Beetle. Smells, very strong and his best friend is an actual piece of (poop emoji).”

Darby Allin takes yard work to the extreme.

Even the Michigan Humane Society is dunking on Malcolm Bivens.

Jordynne Grace shared a tale of married life to Jonathan Gresham.

This might be the best compliment Alexander Hammerstone ever received. They don’t call him Muscle Mountain for nothing.

Brian Pillman Jr. is a man of intellectual observation.

We’ll close with John Morrison’s Valentine’s video for Taya Valkyrie. It is like a futuristic breakdancing beacon of love.

Feel the heat from the Mayor of Slamtown.

