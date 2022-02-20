Tweets of the Week: Miro dirty dancing, Braun Strowman firing a howitzer, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with some dirty dancing from Miro. Hip thrust for the win.

Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) firing a howitzer is gold. His jubilation is contagious.

If you are feeling chilly this winter day, then get steamy with Charlotte Flair and Andrade.

BOOGS!

Shawn Spears put his Chairman gimmick to good use by beating up a mascot.

Training montage! Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss took it to the next level in preparation for Drew McIntyre. Pushing it to the limit may have helped Moss avoid disaster on a nasty slam at the Elimination Chamber show.

As for the question posed by Corbin, McIntyre had a witty response, “No combo needed. He’s a Dung Beetle. Smells, very strong and his best friend is an actual piece of (poop emoji).”

Darby Allin takes yard work to the extreme.

Even the Michigan Humane Society is dunking on Malcolm Bivens.

This is Malcolm. He LOVES food and will do almost anything for a treat. He's also taller than @Malcolmvelli. Now through Feb 9 select dogs' adoption fees are reduced to $50 during our Shelter Stars promotion. Malcolm's bio: https://t.co/Fery8g4IXB pic.twitter.com/iBsPgvfYL1 — Michigan Humane (@mhumane) February 2, 2022

Jordynne Grace shared a tale of married life to Jonathan Gresham.

My husband has to leave at 3AM for the airport and set alarms to go off every 30 minutes from midnight to 2:30AM. I’m wide awake now that the first one has gone off.



Marriage ❤️ ❤️ — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 11, 2022

This might be the best compliment Alexander Hammerstone ever received. They don’t call him Muscle Mountain for nothing.

Today I asked a guy to spot me and after my set he just goes “....I’ve never seen someone lift that much weight in real life.” pic.twitter.com/QsI3MgJkWP — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) February 14, 2022

Brian Pillman Jr. is a man of intellectual observation.

I swear my chihuahua takes the biggest tiny little shits ever! Like they are small to me but compared to his body they are MASSIVE lol — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) February 13, 2022

We’ll close with John Morrison’s Valentine’s video for Taya Valkyrie. It is like a futuristic breakdancing beacon of love.

That feeling you get when you open your eyes in the morning and the first thing you see is the person you love. #LoveIsPowerful #HappyValentinesDay @thetayavalkyrie ‼️♥️‼️♥️‼️ pic.twitter.com/a7EI1Y4FUE — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) February 15, 2022

Feel the heat from the Mayor of Slamtown.