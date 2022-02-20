This week on Cageside Seats: The Podcast, Marcus Benjamin is disappointed by the outcome of the men’s elimination chamber match despite liking what Brock Lesnar is doing in WWE. Stella Cheeks has a lot of feelings about Ronda Rousey’s gi and the choice to wear flip flops on a PPV PLE. And they both, obviously, have a lot to say about Cody Rhodes’ free agent status and is future in the pro-wrestling biz.

