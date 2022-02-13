 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tweets of the Week: Randy Orton RKO’d by his wife, Chelsea Green homage to Randy Savage, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll kick things off with an RKO out of nowhere.

Randy Orton went splash at the hands of his wife, Kim. His family has a history of RKO’ing each other.

“Macho Man” Randy Savage is a fashion icon. Chelsea Green paid homage to one of Savage’s more laid back recreational looks.

Green wasn’t the only family member to dress up. Walt styled and profiled in French.

Dax Harwood is popping corks in an unusual manner.

BOOGS! Even when Boogs is lifting heavy weight and grunting, he still aims to look sharp with a stylish hat. That man is a true professional.

Baron Corbin has the meats.

Lucha libre has a reputation for innovative moves. This latest trick is pretty slick.

Dance break with Tay Conti.

Malcolm Bivens tweeted a tweet of his alleged deleted tweet about an experience at the roller coaster park.

Went to Universal Studios today and I didn’t meet the height and hair requirement to get on any rides. They said that my head was too aerodynamic and I was too small so I would’ve just flown away with the wind. Smh #LifeLessons #CantWinEmAll #BHM

Lego Danhausen needs sacks of money.

Poor R-Truth got boxed out by John Cena.

While catching up on the MLW Azteca mini-series, this scene brought so much laughter that it deserved to be shared. Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie thought they found Aerostar, but they were fooled by the mask.

If you want more MLW Azteca hijinks, it is currently available for free viewing on their YouTube channel.

