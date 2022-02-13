Tweets of the Week: Randy Orton RKO’d by his wife, Chelsea Green homage to Randy Savage, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll kick things off with an RKO out of nowhere.

Randy Orton went splash at the hands of his wife, Kim. His family has a history of RKO’ing each other.

“Macho Man” Randy Savage is a fashion icon. Chelsea Green paid homage to one of Savage’s more laid back recreational looks.

Green wasn’t the only family member to dress up. Walt styled and profiled in French.

Walt wanted to pop on here and say Bonjour! Je suis le petit chien. J’adore mon béret. pic.twitter.com/LXsAVbmcPt — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) February 11, 2022

Dax Harwood is popping corks in an unusual manner.

When in Nashville, one must drink like the Nashvillians. Getting ready for @KaceyMusgraves. pic.twitter.com/KCpBVU5G5n — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) February 11, 2022

BOOGS! Even when Boogs is lifting heavy weight and grunting, he still aims to look sharp with a stylish hat. That man is a true professional.

Baron Corbin has the meats.

Lucha libre has a reputation for innovative moves. This latest trick is pretty slick.

tuned into CMLL for the serious nipple twisting pic.twitter.com/N2xrTu5bWx — luchablog (@luchablog) February 12, 2022

Dance break with Tay Conti.

Malcolm Bivens tweeted a tweet of his alleged deleted tweet about an experience at the roller coaster park.

Went to Universal Studios today and I didn’t meet the height and hair requirement to get on any rides. They said that my head was too aerodynamic and I was too small so I would’ve just flown away with the wind. Smh #LifeLessons #CantWinEmAll #BHM

Lego Danhausen needs sacks of money.

Poor R-Truth got boxed out by John Cena.

While catching up on the MLW Azteca mini-series, this scene brought so much laughter that it deserved to be shared. Danny Rivera and Slice Boogie thought they found Aerostar, but they were fooled by the mask.

Aerostar traveling back in time to being a child again @MLW @SliceBoogie @DannyLimeLight We want a rematch for those belts. The debut of Our little friend JACKSON in MLW. It's really satisfying to know that children like my character... @Los_Aerofans @luchalibreaaa @mas_lucha pic.twitter.com/vTJJs0A0hP — AEROSTAR OFICIAL (@aaaerostar1) January 19, 2022

If you want more MLW Azteca hijinks, it is currently available for free viewing on their YouTube channel.