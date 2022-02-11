Cageside Seats: The Podcast!, Episode 5

This week on Cageside Seats: The Podcast, Stella Cheeks and Marcus Benjamin are thrilled about Tony Khan’s HUGE announcement but are still going to make fun of him any how. Marcus has a big ole crush on Serena Deeb, and Stella can’t stop freaking out about Mercedes Martinez. Plus, their speculation about where AEW’s Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley angle is headed.

It was a good week to be a wrestling fan!

