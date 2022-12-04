Tweets of the Week: Sasha Banks living in Mexico, Goldberg smells meat, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Sasha Banks spent one month in Mexico training lucha libre. She even learned the Juicycopter from Juventud Guerrera. Banks posted a montage of her time at Gym Hercules in Mexico City. #thecomeback. What a tease.

Goldberg is a meat smeller.

Goldberg should hang out with Baron Corbin. He brings the meats. Goldberg will be salivating like Big Dog Xander.

Rhea Ripley and Sheamus shared the most annoying noises they hear in the gym. Speakers on.

Lana with a sword.

MJF isn’t holding back on his thoughts of people from Indiana.

Everyone in Indiana is married to their sister and they all masturbate with corn cobs. I’m not worried about them reading this tweet because people from Indiana don’t know how to read. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 29, 2022

Don’t wear 3D glasses when viewing Hikaru Shida shadowboxing into the camera.

Jake Hager still likes this hat.

Jay Briscoe doesn’t like this chair. He was accidentally clobbered by brother Mark leading to defeat to the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express at the Return of the Dragon event, which was Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring.

.. y’all lucky this damn chair got stuck on my head pic.twitter.com/DqKiFAJWJa — DEM BOYS (@jaybriscoe84) November 28, 2022

Caption contest for this photo of Shinsuke Nakamura and Shayna Baszler.

You know how they say pets and their owners morph into looking alike? Lil Guy is a perfect name for Ryback’s canine companion.

Closing with Raquel Rodriguez’s trip to Mexico. Click through to see her enjoying the pyramids of Teotihuacan, the canals of Xochimilco, tacos, huaraches, and gorditas.

Come for the culture, stay for the tasty treats.