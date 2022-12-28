It’s not Sunday yet, but there was so much holiday cheer that a bonus edition was warranted. Never feat, though, these Christmas Tweets of the Week still feature the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Standard disclaimer (some of these might not be from this week, or tweets) applies. Enjoy accordingly.

We’ll start with a proper Christmas photo for Heath and Rhino.

Jake Hager was hoping for a special surprise from wife Catalina. That request did not go over so well.

Miz hopped aboard the crazy train in his Santa suit.

Drew McIntyre felt the joy of a white Christmas.

Otis was born for cold weather.

Damian Priest stopped to pump gas into his sleigh in style.

Deonna Purrazzo tried to grinch on Jordynne Grace’s merry spirit.

Little dogs in little outfits is a winner from John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie.

Deonna Purrazzo, Steve Maclin, and their pack of canines joined the theme of matching outfits.

Doc Gallows’ Christmas tree turned into a cat playground.

Shayna Baszler had her grill die out on Christmas, and her dog shouted parting barks as the grill was laid to rest. Many a meats will be remembered.

Mance Warner was not in the mood for Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Santa science.

Warner versus deGrasse Tyson in a hardcore match? Book it!