The best WWE pay-per-view matches of 2022

Throughout the year, we asked you to tell us the best match of the night following each and every WWE pay-per-view of 2022, from Day 1 right on through to Survivor Series: War Games. We did so, of course, for the purposes of compiling this very list right here, to tell us what matches you believed were the best.
Here are the results of each poll, based on which match got the most votes for “Match of the Night” on that particular event:
- Big E vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
- The Usos vs. The New Day
- Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
- Edge vs. The Miz
- RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits
- Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
- Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro & Ricochet
- Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
- Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop
- Women’s Royal Rumble
- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
- Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse
- Men’s Royal Rumble
- Becky Lynch vs. Lita
- Women’s Elimination Chamber
- Men’s Elimination Chamber
- Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
- Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz
- Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg
- Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville
- Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
- Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
- Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens
- Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
- Logan Paul & The Miz vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & BOOGS
- Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
- RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
- Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
- Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee
- Queen Zelina Vega & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya
- Omos vs. Bobby Lashley
- The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland
- Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
- The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre
- Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Omos vs. Bobby Lashley
- Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin
- Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
- Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
- Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel
- The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles & Finn Balor & Liv Morgan
- Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali
- Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin
- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP
- The Usos vs. The Street Profits
- Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match
- Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
- Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match
- Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
- Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya
- Bianca Belair vs. Carmella
- Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
- Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch
- Logan Paul vs. The Miz
- The Usos vs. The Street Profits
- Pat McAfee vs. Bum Ass Corbin
- Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey
- The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day
- Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory
- GUNTHER vs. Sheamus
- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
- Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
- Bayley & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair & Asuka & Alexa Bliss
- Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler
- Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day
- Madcap Moss & The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory & Alpha Academy
- Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes
- Edge vs. Finn Balor
- Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
- Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle
- Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan
- Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross
- Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul
- Bianca Belair vs. Bayley
- Damage CTRL vs. Alexa Bliss & Asuka
- The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes
- Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
- The Judgment Day vs. The O.C.
- Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross
- Braun Strowman vs. Omos
- War Games: The Bloodline vs. Team Brawling Buddies
- War Games: Team Bianca Belair vs. Team Damage CTRL
- Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley
- AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor
- Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi
Here, then, is the list of just the top matches from each show:
It’s notable that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins tore the house down at three straight PPV shows, the last of which featured the former working through a brutal looking torn pec. Let’s hope he stays at that level when he comes back, which should be soon enough.
See you again in 2023!
