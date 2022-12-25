The best WWE pay-per-view matches of 2022

Throughout the year, we asked you to tell us the best match of the night following each and every WWE pay-per-view of 2022, from Day 1 right on through to Survivor Series: War Games. We did so, of course, for the purposes of compiling this very list right here, to tell us what matches you believed were the best.

Here are the results of each poll, based on which match got the most votes for “Match of the Night” on that particular event:

Day 1

Big E vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins The Usos vs. The New Day Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Edge vs. The Miz RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro & Ricochet

Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop Women’s Royal Rumble Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. The Miz & Maryse Men’s Royal Rumble

Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch vs. Lita Women’s Elimination Chamber Men’s Elimination Chamber Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

WrestleMania 38 Night 1

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Logan Paul & The Miz vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & BOOGS

WrestleMania 38 Night 2

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville Edge vs. AJ Styles Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee Queen Zelina Vega & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya Omos vs. Bobby Lashley The New Day vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

WrestleMania Backlash

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins The Bloodline vs. RK-Bro & Drew McIntyre Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey Edge vs. AJ Styles Omos vs. Bobby Lashley Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles & Finn Balor & Liv Morgan Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

Money in the Bank

The Usos vs. The Street Profits Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

SummerSlam

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch Logan Paul vs. The Miz The Usos vs. The Street Profits Pat McAfee vs. Bum Ass Corbin Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory

Clash at the Castle

GUNTHER vs. Sheamus Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins Bayley & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair & Asuka & Alexa Bliss Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day Madcap Moss & The Street Profits vs. Austin Theory & Alpha Academy

Extreme Rules

Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes Edge vs. Finn Balor Bianca Belair vs. Bayley Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

Crown Jewel

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Bianca Belair vs. Bayley Damage CTRL vs. Alexa Bliss & Asuka The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley The Judgment Day vs. The O.C. Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Survivor Series: War Games

War Games: The Bloodline vs. Team Brawling Buddies War Games: Team Bianca Belair vs. Team Damage CTRL Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

Here, then, is the list of just the top matches from each show:

Big E vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch vs. Lita

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

The Usos vs. The Street Profits

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

GUNTHER vs. Sheamus

Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes

Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul

War Games: The Bloodline vs. Team Brawling Buddies

It’s notable that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins tore the house down at three straight PPV shows, the last of which featured the former working through a brutal looking torn pec. Let’s hope he stays at that level when he comes back, which should be soon enough.

See you again in 2023!