Tweets of the Week: Christmas with The Rock, Kurt Angle, House of Black, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Being that December 25 is Christmas, the holiday cheer was spread far and wide in the professional wrestling world. The Rock was feeling naughty in his Dwanta Claus outfit after sipping on Teremana tequila.

Kurt Angle welcomed a new member to his family. Introducing Sunny Cinnabun Angle.

If you were wondering, apparently rabbits can not drink milk. At least Grandpappy Kurt can teach intensity, integrity, and intelligence to the bunny.

The House of Black’s Julia Hart and Brody King taking a photo with Santa Claus is as great as you would imagine.

Brody King did not appreciate Santa patting his bum. Click through to the second photo to see King’s reaction.

Hikaru Shida was in a dancing mood for Christmas.

Corey Graves enjoying Kermit the Frog in song is pure joy.

Maryse may be the only person who has Miz on the nice list.

Mance Warner shared a beer with Santa.

MLW world heavyweight champion Alexander Hammerstone shared a cookie with his canine companion.

We shared a Xmas cookie: how romantic. pic.twitter.com/Er0DcHz9U2 — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) December 22, 2022

Speaking of cookies, Davey Richards is fighting temptation not to hit heavyweight.

I will be returning to @mlw in 2023 as a Super Heavyweight. pic.twitter.com/VK2KrQ1ekC — (@RichardsWesley) December 22, 2022

Shayna Baszler has her own reindeer sleigh.

The holiday season is a time for shopping, and that means perusing through merch stores. Jake “The Snake” Roberts’ t-shirt has a quality message about the DDT.

Merry Christmas!