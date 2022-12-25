 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Merry Christmas!

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

Whether you’re celebrating with family & friends or just enjoying a peaceful Sunday at home (the weather probably has you in anyway), we here at Cageside Seats want to send you tidings of comfort and joy on Dec. 25, 2022.

Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays!

We aren’t the only ones wishing as much, though folks in the pro wrestling world have their own unique ways of doing it.

Like MJF doing it like only he can:

Or the artist formerly known as Sasha Banks:

Finn Balor certainly is a gift to us all:

Maximum Male Models shot a whole Christmas special:

Another Christmas special, this one from Hey! (EW) and featuring Santahausen:

The Rock sent this out on Christmas Eve but it’s worth passing along:

It’s not just Christmas Day, of course. It’s also Miro’s birthday! Naturally, his wife put out a video of the two of them doing being overly affectionate and maybe showing off a bit too much.

Again, we wish you a Merry Christmas and hope all of you have a wonderful day.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats