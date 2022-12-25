Whether you’re celebrating with family & friends or just enjoying a peaceful Sunday at home (the weather probably has you in anyway), we here at Cageside Seats want to send you tidings of comfort and joy on Dec. 25, 2022.

Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays!

We aren’t the only ones wishing as much, though folks in the pro wrestling world have their own unique ways of doing it.

Like MJF doing it like only he can:

Merry Midmas, Poors.



This year I put my body on the line for your entertainment by competing in an overwhelming 7 matches.



My gift to you fans is to make sure not to strain myself as much in the new year, so that my reign of terror will last a lifetime.



You’re welcome. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) December 25, 2022

Or the artist formerly known as Sasha Banks:

Monè Christmas — Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) December 25, 2022

Finn Balor certainly is a gift to us all:

Maximum Male Models shot a whole Christmas special:

Another Christmas special, this one from Hey! (EW) and featuring Santahausen:

The Rock sent this out on Christmas Eve but it’s worth passing along:

It’s not just Christmas Day, of course. It’s also Miro’s birthday! Naturally, his wife put out a video of the two of them doing being overly affectionate and maybe showing off a bit too much.

Happy Birthday to my bestest friend in all the world @tobemiro ! Thank you for being born !!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fyz9HIVZzj — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) December 25, 2022

Again, we wish you a Merry Christmas and hope all of you have a wonderful day.