Tweets of the Week: Charlotte Flair & Andrade in Italy, Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo booty bongo, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade are taking in the sites of Italy.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have a unique method of working out with a booty bongo.

The Rock is celebrating Christmas with Kevin Hart.

MJF and his cat, Piper, are a perfect match.

News flash, slick. Jake Hager likes this hat. And by the looks of it, you can too.

Samuray del Sol (aka Kalisto) is too strong for golf. The luchador broke his driver on the range.

BOOGS!

Brandi Rhodes is living the mom life.

Caption contest for Shinsuke Nakamura and Shayna Baszler.

We’ll close with this cool Winter Is Coming artwork promoting AEW.

I’d like to see the Young Bucks superkick that snowman.

