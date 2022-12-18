It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade are taking in the sites of Italy.

One of the 7 WONDERS OF THE WORLD!! @MsCharlotteWWE you are the 8 #Mami pic.twitter.com/1PDc1jhYyo — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) December 12, 2022

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have a unique method of working out with a booty bongo.

The Rock is celebrating Christmas with Kevin Hart.

MJF and his cat, Piper, are a perfect match.

News flash, slick. Jake Hager likes this hat. And by the looks of it, you can too.

Samuray del Sol (aka Kalisto) is too strong for golf. The luchador broke his driver on the range.

BOOGS!

Brandi Rhodes is living the mom life.

I tried to impress my kid with a yoga inversion pose and failed miserably nearly bludgeoning myself on her toy box...never again ‍♀️ #namaste — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 4, 2022

Caption contest for Shinsuke Nakamura and Shayna Baszler.

We’ll close with this cool Winter Is Coming artwork promoting AEW.

Prepare for battle this Wednesday on a special #WinterIsComing edition of #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/cCb4b5yeb1 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) December 12, 2022

I’d like to see the Young Bucks superkick that snowman.