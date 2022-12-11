Tweets of the Week: The Rock eyebrow of the tiger, Miro grabbing cheeks, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

The Rock has the eyebrow of the tiger. He doesn’t even have to say anything and still entertains.

Where’s Miro? Grabbing cheeks.

Mandy Rose and the Toxic Attraction are staying alive with a dance number.

Kurt Angle prepared for his Smackdown birthday bash by trying on outfits.

BOOGS! Imagine hearing his noises without context. I know that could be said every week about Boogs’ videos, but this one is something else.

BOOGS! Part 2. The special effects are explosive.

Stu Bennett is chest-poundingly proud of his personal record for the deadlift.

Caption contest for Shinsuke Nakamura.

Hikaru Shida’s kitten has the answers.

Brian Pillman Jr. is a world traveler.

I woke up to what sounded like someone screaming, turns out they have these birds here in Colombia that scream like hell



I love traveling and learning new things about this amazing world we live in!!! — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) December 5, 2022

We’ll close with the Briscoes celebrating 13-time ROH tag title champions at Final Battle.

Tag team action. Tag team action!