It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Halloween was enjoyed by wrestlers far and wide. Charlotte Flair and Andrade dressed as a pair of psychopaths.

Renee Paquette revealed Jon Moxley’s costume.

Hikaru Shida has hands upon hands. Frankly, this photo creeps me out every time I see it.

Mandy Rose is ready to do some chopping.

Zelina Vega dressed up her felines. Cats in clothes are always good for a laugh.

Miro and the lads reunited for a kilt session. No, this wasn’t for Halloween. Drew McIntyre, Claudio Castagnoli, and Miro came together to honor Sheamus at his wedding.

Miro and Lana had a jolly time. Bonus points for Miro’s smirk of self-satisfaction while pelvic thrusting in a kilt.

I don’t know if this next one has anything to do with Halloween, but it is cool nonetheless. Will Ospreay led the United Empire into a Reservoir Dogs movie homage strut.

BOOGS! The marvel of modern mandom took his workout to the next level by shredding on guitar between sets.

Big E cut a promo as only he can to hype his appearance at a NASCAR race.

Tay Melo took her cornhole skills up a notch in a self-made energy drink commercial.

Many wrestling fans have fond memories of the absurdity when Brian Pillman pulled a gun on Steve Austin. Well, Brian Pillman Jr. has a different take on the incident.

One of the most traumatizing events of my life. A crazed drunk bald man broke into our precious home and my poor injured father tried to defend us all from certain death https://t.co/Qui5VANYwf — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) November 4, 2022

Good times!