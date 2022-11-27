Tweets of the Week: Miro licked clean, Lacey Evans baby snot tips, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Miro is enjoying his free time by being licked clean via canine tongue. The video is long, but the hijinx are at the start.

In case you wondering, Lana is still flexible.

Lacey Evans joined Brandi Rhodes’ podcast to discuss a gross tip about sucking baby snot from her child’s nose. The full episode of 2 Lies and 1 Truth is here.

Get yourself a woman that looks as good as @LaceyEvansWWE, and ain't afraid to suck snot out of a babies nose with her mouth...you read that right



LACEY joins "2 Lies and 1 Truth" tomorrow at 5pm!!! pic.twitter.com/ex1X4GTUWQ — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 22, 2022

BOOGS! His latest masterpiece is titled, “Toddlers absolutely BEFUDDLED by COOL Uncle’s PEC STRENGTH during Thanksgiving Feast.”

Otis posted a throwback of his wrestler gear as a youngster. I’d like to know what little Otis would have thought about BOOGS’ pec strength.

I don’t know what’s going on with John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie in this video, but I like it.

Beware of Ryback in the wild. He just might have the urge for a Shell Shock.

I typically hit one a week on an unsuspecting person on the concrete just to know I still can. https://t.co/5ydTeonRJW — RYBACK (@Ryback) November 25, 2022

Brian Pillman Jr. has nice hair. That is all.

See you soon WRESTLECADE!!! pic.twitter.com/MgaABojkju — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) November 25, 2022

Angel Garza rocked his baby to the extreme.

Check out this clip for the Falls Count Anywhere world title fight between Alexander Hammerstone and Richard Holliday in MLW as they battled in New York City. The real gem is the girl in the yellow shirt on her porch running inside in fear as Holliday tried to toss Hammerstone off the roof.

Spot the girl witnesses @mostmarketable attempting to throw @alexhammerstone over the ledge? Hang in there! Stream Fusion on Thanksgiving now on @prowtv. pic.twitter.com/NACrg8kaNC — MLW (@MLW) November 25, 2022

We’ll close with Doc Gallows explaining how he bonded with Karl Anderson over Mexican food and beer to become best friends.

Good Brothers for life.