Tweets of the Week: Miro’s love of Italian food, Lana’s flexibility, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

As the saying goes, find someone who looks at you the way Miro looks at Italian food.

When Miro speaks about Lana’s flexibility in his promos, this video shows that is no lie.

Back on the food tip, check out The Rock’s meal of indulgence.

BOOGS!

Cassie Lee spoke about an odd thing that happened to her body during pregnancy.

The Iron Sheik shared a good lesson for life.

Another life lesson to learn is don’t cross Mance Warner.

Caption contest. What do you think Dralistico said that has Dragon Lee laughing so hard?

Smart Mark Sterling has the power of the dark side.

This insight from Alexander Hammerstone is very relatable.

We’ll close with a tale from Bret Hart’s childhood before he understood the wrestling business. Ignore the tweet text. This episode of Tales From the Territories already aired.

Good times!

