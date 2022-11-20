Tweets of the Week: Miro’s love of Italian food, Lana’s flexibility, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

As the saying goes, find someone who looks at you the way Miro looks at Italian food.

When Miro speaks about Lana’s flexibility in his promos, this video shows that is no lie.

Back on the food tip, check out The Rock’s meal of indulgence.

BOOGS!

Cassie Lee spoke about an odd thing that happened to her body during pregnancy.

My guest for 2 Lies and 1 Truth this Thursday is the beautiful @CassieLee ! We are talking all things pregnancy...make sure to tune in on YouTube Spotify or Apple Podcasts! pic.twitter.com/0FRDt9XVaj — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 9, 2022

The Iron Sheik shared a good lesson for life.

THE MORAL OF THE STORY IS DONT BE A JABRONI — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) November 3, 2022

Another life lesson to learn is don’t cross Mance Warner.

Helped a granny to her seat during my entrance tonight she was holding 2 bud lights … she’s over brotha … she cussed at me when I jumped opponent …. I shook her beer up when I was brawling don’t cross Mancer — Mance Warner (@ManceWarner) November 12, 2022

Caption contest. What do you think Dralistico said that has Dragon Lee laughing so hard?

Smart Mark Sterling has the power of the dark side.

This insight from Alexander Hammerstone is very relatable.

I’ve found that how much the mold in a piece of bread grossed me out is directly related to how hungry I am. — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) November 3, 2022

We’ll close with a tale from Bret Hart’s childhood before he understood the wrestling business. Ignore the tweet text. This episode of Tales From the Territories already aired.

Good times!