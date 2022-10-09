Tweets of the Week: The Acclaimed scissoring soundtrack, Kurt Angle the sexy boy, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

If you’re searching for the perfect music this weekend, look no further than The Acclaimed’s scissoring soundtrack.

Looking for the perfect gift for someone special on National Scissoring Day? We've got you covered ✂️



*But not really, this is totally fake pic.twitter.com/CxlsonoOxt — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 5, 2022

It has been documented that Kurt Angle is a sexy boy, but the real question is which version of Sexy Kurt gets his wife in the mood.

BOOGS! Boogs is practicing sweet macho man guitar licks.

Finn Balor and Vero Rodriguez are working out the kinks in their handshake game.

Shayna Baszler’s canine is in a mood about the Minnesota Vikings. Sound on for this one.

Brian Pillman Jr. is taking his hair to the next level.

Hair God just checking in with you guys pic.twitter.com/w93fjT0ilh — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) October 2, 2022

Taya Valkyrie and John Morrison visited Italy for the wedding of McKenzie Mitchell and Vic Joseph. Aside from the stunning scenery in this photo, two thoughts crossed my mind. Taya is wearing a puffy shirt, and Morrison is dressed like a cat burglar. Was a crime caper afoot?

Happy birthday to my King @TheRealMorrison!!! Through it all, we always have each other. The good, the bad, the ugly and everything in between. I love you, let this year be your best yet. Now go eat all the chocolate cake!!! pic.twitter.com/dO2CGKELfI — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) October 3, 2022

Chelsea Green has a nice pair of doods.

Caption contest for Mance Warner in Japan.

When my tongue got stapled in Japan it ruined all the egg sandwiches and pork cutlet sandwiches for 2 days pic.twitter.com/BSFT5paBoI — Mance Warner (@ManceWarner) October 2, 2022

Flashback to Rey Mysterio as a 14-year-old luchador.

We’ll close with a clip from Brandi Rhodes’ new podcast, 2 Lies and 1 Truth. Renee Paquette was the first guest and shared how Jon Moxley was shirtless in the hospital during their baby’s birth. The full podcast is available for your listening pleasure.

2 Lies and 1 Truth news!! The big guest for PREMIER Thursday is the lovely @ReneePaquette and we are debunking childbirth myths and swapping stories! Here's a sneaky peaky #2Lies1Truth pic.twitter.com/hWX7PnyLMb — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 28, 2022

That tale makes me think a chronicle of short stories about shirtless Moxley in awkward situations would be a best-seller.