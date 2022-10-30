Tweets of the Week: Evil Alexa Bliss returns for Halloween, Baron Corbin snack master, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Alexa Bliss brought back her fiendish persona for Halloween.

Baron Corbin’s food skills for appetizers are mouthwatering.

Note to self: Don’t mess with Beth Phoenix’s trashcan. She does not look pleased retrieving the receptacle after bears had their fun.

BOOGS!

Jonathan Gresham before and after is quite impressive.

Jonathan Gresham shared a before and after transformation photo from 2015 to today with the caption "JUST KEEP GOING"

Brian Pillman Jr. shared deep thoughts.

Brian Pillman Jr. shared: "Booby Trap spelled backwards is Party Boob. Your welcome."

Raquel Rodriguez can’t stop dancing once the beat hits.

Naomi, Sasha Banks, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Jimmy Uso, and Murs jammed on the red carpet for the new Black Panther movie.

Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson found their groove in New York City. Try not to get dizzy.

Pancake Graves is ready for Halloween with stylish credit to Carmella and Corey Graves.

We’ll close with a lucha libre Cobra Kai crossover. The dialogue is in Spanish, but the story can be followed visually. KeMonito turned into a meme after being dropkicked by Ultimo Guerrero. The revenge match was coming up, but KeMonito was worried. Mistico recommended watching Cobra Kai to regain his courage. After Karate Kid training, KeMonito was ready. The mini channeled his focus to prevail.

KeMonito's story was shared by Netflix Latin America, showing how he lived more than 10 years as a meme and now, thanks to 'Cobra Kai', arms himself with courage to face Último Guerrero again.

Remember to wax on and wax off today in honor of Mr. Miyagi.