Tweets of the Week: Baron Corbin’s unique neck workout, Braun Strowman snow fashion, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Baron Corbin brings the family together for his neck workouts.

Braun Strowman is ready for the snow with fashionable style.

This is lucha libre in all its wacky splendor. If you desire context, the clip is Lady Maravilla, Lady Flammer, and La Hiedra dancing with Dr. Simi pharmacy mascots. Why? Why not.

Danhausen is a basketball superstar.

Dance, Miro, dance.

BOOGS! Boogs is a shredding machine. He even shreds sweet licks in the shower.

Brian Pillman Jr. feels no pain, or at least that’s what he wants you to think.

My right pinky has been broken for like a week so just know if you’ve shaken my hand firmly during that time I smiled in your face while experiencing excruciating pain — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) October 23, 2022

Mance Warner provided a pleasant flashback of Dusty Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes caught a perfect moving photo of his dog and daughter for a caption contest. The second clip to click through shows the magical wonder of closing doors in Cody’s face.

Impact Wrestling chose to promote HD episodes on their streaming service with a 1-second clip. Can you guess what it is?

Every episode of iMPACT! from June 2009 is available NOW in HD for the very first time on @IMPACTPlusApp!



Subscribe and start watching HERE: https://t.co/ND8J7gWT9y pic.twitter.com/p5UQTnriCx — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 20, 2022

Lacey Evans will haunt your nightmares.

We’ll close with a story from William Regal meeting Dusty Rhodes for the first time in the nude.

That video is evidence that the YouTube algorithm is a thing of beauty.