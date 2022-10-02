Tweets of the Week: Big E freaking on food, Darby Allin falling off a waterfall, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Big E is a super freak on his food.

Darby Allin slipped and fell off a 92-foot waterfall. Good thing it was caught on tape.

Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall. pic.twitter.com/2MRWhLkiKY — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) October 2, 2022

That clip from Allin reminds me of Homer Simpson in a similar situation throwing a dummy down a waterfall to get out of work.

Brian Pillman Jr. rated the Young Bucks’ new sneakers on the Meltzer scale.

My new hobby is making reels! What do you think of my rating system @davemeltzerWON ??? pic.twitter.com/OdqFyErR0b — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) September 29, 2022

Edge is a happy man with his new ride.

If you think Danhausen is a weird choice to sponsor muscle juice, then check out the instant results of his product. Very Strong, Very Evil limited edition pre-workout is available now through BPI Sports.

Matt Cardona’s joke didn’t go over so well when Chelsea Green chastised him to be classy while in Italy.

BOOGS! The muscular marvel apparently got up on the wrong side of the bed and took out his frustrations.

Take a peak at Braun Strowman’s dog going crazy with energy.

Jack Evans picked an appropriate choice of headwear for the gym.

The Style! MY GOD THE STYLE! pic.twitter.com/f9GRFDxkbn — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) September 9, 2022

LA Park is enjoying his new jacuzzi.

L.a park los saluda desde las playas del municipio de nadadores...bueno mi playa asi me baño yo y queeeeee pic.twitter.com/OIlI6PI5ut — adolfo tapia ibarra (@laparktapia) September 30, 2022

Good news if you ever wanted to mix lucha libre and gambling. Check out these video slots.

We’ll close with Mance Warner, Effy, and Alex Colon having a hardcore time over in Japan.

I’d like to see that crew explain their wounds at a Japanese clinic without anybody understanding English.