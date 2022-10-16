Tweets of the Week: Danhausen’s giraffe friend, Killer Kross love story, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.
Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.
We’ll start with Danhausen making a new friend at Toys “R” Us.
Keeping on the positive tip, Killer Kross shared a touching short film of how he fell in love with his little angel of doom, Scarlett Bordeaux.
A history of violence.— Karrion Kross (@realKILLERkross) October 14, 2022
⏳ pic.twitter.com/5N71rMtUPu
Baron Corbin is back with the meats and a cameo from Big Dog Xander.
Speaking of big dogs, Otis has a perfect pair of pooches to match his dozer style.
BOOGS!
COMOROTO!
Flexing my love muscles #Capeesh #AEW #AEWDynamite @AEW @AEWonTV pic.twitter.com/oW3dVHGrp2— Nicholas “Nicky Boy” Comoroto (@Mr_Freakbeast) October 9, 2022
Note to self: Don’t mess with Miro and Lana after an energy drink session.
Mojo Rawley has an astute observation.
Cody Rhodes is a slick one.
Today sucked ass for me. I asked my husband to hook up the printer though. I came home to print all this crap I don't feel like printing and saw this. A lot of things suck ass. My husband is the best though. pic.twitter.com/kMmiHteUWp— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 14, 2022
It appears that Taya Valkyrie is stuck in the land of the dolls. The Death Dollz that is.
We’ll close with a flashback to 1993 when Jake “The Snake” Roberts interfered in the AAA Triplemania I main event. Roberts was an ornery rudo roughing up the beloved Mascarita Sagrada.
Let's not forget who impacted the main event at the FIRST Triplemania.— JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) October 15, 2022
You can see that Cien Caras didn't want to sell for me at first, so I gave him a reason to sell!
Catch #TriplemaniaXXX tonight at https://t.co/oabWsr33KE @luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/IKG4MB2Lck
That leads to a timely plug to check out the results from Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 on Saturday night.
