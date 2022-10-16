Tweets of the Week: Danhausen’s giraffe friend, Killer Kross love story, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with Danhausen making a new friend at Toys “R” Us.

Keeping on the positive tip, Killer Kross shared a touching short film of how he fell in love with his little angel of doom, Scarlett Bordeaux.

A history of violence.



⏳ pic.twitter.com/5N71rMtUPu — Karrion Kross (@realKILLERkross) October 14, 2022

Baron Corbin is back with the meats and a cameo from Big Dog Xander.

Speaking of big dogs, Otis has a perfect pair of pooches to match his dozer style.

BOOGS!

COMOROTO!

Note to self: Don’t mess with Miro and Lana after an energy drink session.

Mojo Rawley has an astute observation.

Cody Rhodes is a slick one.

Today sucked ass for me. I asked my husband to hook up the printer though. I came home to print all this crap I don't feel like printing and saw this. A lot of things suck ass. My husband is the best though. pic.twitter.com/kMmiHteUWp — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) October 14, 2022

It appears that Taya Valkyrie is stuck in the land of the dolls. The Death Dollz that is.

We’ll close with a flashback to 1993 when Jake “The Snake” Roberts interfered in the AAA Triplemania I main event. Roberts was an ornery rudo roughing up the beloved Mascarita Sagrada.

Let's not forget who impacted the main event at the FIRST Triplemania.



You can see that Cien Caras didn't want to sell for me at first, so I gave him a reason to sell!



Catch #TriplemaniaXXX tonight at https://t.co/oabWsr33KE @luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/IKG4MB2Lck — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) October 15, 2022

That leads to a timely plug to check out the results from Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 on Saturday night.