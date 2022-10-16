 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tweets of the Week: Danhausen’s giraffe friend, Killer Kross love story, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with Danhausen making a new friend at Toys “R” Us.

Keeping on the positive tip, Killer Kross shared a touching short film of how he fell in love with his little angel of doom, Scarlett Bordeaux.

Baron Corbin is back with the meats and a cameo from Big Dog Xander.

Speaking of big dogs, Otis has a perfect pair of pooches to match his dozer style.

BOOGS!

COMOROTO!

Note to self: Don’t mess with Miro and Lana after an energy drink session.

Mojo Rawley has an astute observation.

Cody Rhodes is a slick one.

It appears that Taya Valkyrie is stuck in the land of the dolls. The Death Dollz that is.

We’ll close with a flashback to 1993 when Jake “The Snake” Roberts interfered in the AAA Triplemania I main event. Roberts was an ornery rudo roughing up the beloved Mascarita Sagrada.

That leads to a timely plug to check out the results from Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 on Saturday night.

