Tweets of the Week: The Rock crooning a tune, Lana tricking Miro, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll kick off with song time with The Rock. Before reading his Instagram caption, take a wild guess which song he will be singing.

Now for some hijinks from Lana and Miro. Lana lured Miro in to a dancing video only to trick him. Miro probably deserved it. He wasn’t too enthusiastic with his moves.

Dave Bautista is keeping it real with his big head.

BOOGS!

Shayna Baszler’s post-workout challenge was ruined by her faithful pooch, Isys.

When you woke up this morning, I bet you weren’t expecting to see a video of Great Khali cranking orange juice on the side of a road.

Always be prepared for protection when Nia Jax is dancing. Mojo Rawley learned the hard way.

Toa Liona is ready to break out. How can you not root for him to succeed after that energetic outburst of determination?

The TOA LIONA ERA is upon y’all whether you like it or not... #PrayForMyPrey #LetTheHuntBegin pic.twitter.com/IxCPjrYJR1 — Toa Liona (@LionHeartUce) November 18, 2021

Josef Samael is embracing his love for the Ribera Steakhouse jacket.

For years I wouldn’t wear my Ribera jacket in fear of looking like a mark or some weirdo who loves Japanese steakhouses so much that he feels compelled to rock a jacket. Fuck it!

OG’s, let’s pull those Ribera jackets from out the closet and normalize wearing what we earned. — The Inventor Of Sports Terrorism™ (@JosefSamael) December 29, 2021

Xia Li is having a blast in the snow. Click through for more pictures.

We’ll close with a humorous image of Thunder Rosa in a trash-talk exchange with Maki Itoh. For context, this rivalry goes back two years when Thunder defeated Itoh to win the TJPW International Princess Championship. Itoh is aiming for revenge in AEW.

I was actually thinking the opposite. FOR THE RECORD, I BEAT YOU FOR THAT CHAMPIONSHIP BEFORE and I will again!

2. @maki_itoh you must be out of your freaking mind if you think you can defeat me. Bitch is open season!Ass whippings are giving for free at @AEW get in line… ☠️ https://t.co/w2Kdq5yNns — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) January 4, 2022

The real gem was a reply to Itoh claiming Thunder talks too much. I love how Thunder’s tongue shows she is literally licking her chops ready for action.

Hey AEW, please book that match. Would you be backing Thunder Rosa or Maki Itoh?