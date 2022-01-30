 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tweets of the Week: The Rock peanut butter face smash, Thunder Rosa photo of the year, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

The Rock is a trusting fellow. Even with his eyes closed when he knows his daughter is up to mischief, he plays along anyway.

This gem with Thunder Rosa might end up being photo of the year.

BOOGS!

Jonathan Gresham is having a blast in married life with Jordynne Grace.

Charlotte Flair enjoys interrupting Andrade’s selfie game.

Chelsea Green has a good test for trust.

Taz is happy that Hook is in the Elite GM mobile game from AEW, but he’s not so pleased with his own appearance.

Important update from Ryback.

Natalya put together a musical montage in honor of Sasha Banks’ birthday.

We’ll close with ODB chowing down.

Just eat it.

