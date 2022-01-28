Cageside Seats: The Podcast!, Episode 3

This week on Cageside Seats: The Podcast, Marcus Benjamin is traumatized by the WWE 2k games, Stella Cheeks is screaming about Danhausen in AEW, and they both are grumbling about the return of Ronda Rousey. Plus, the duo makes their Royal Rumble 2022 predictions. Who they want to win, who they think will win, who gets the most eliminations and who earns the coveted iron(wo)man accolade.

