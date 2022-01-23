Tweets of the Week: The Rock’s dinosaur skull, Darby Allin & Sting surprise fans, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with The Rock clearing the air about not being the mystery buyer of an exquisite dinosaur skull. He wasn’t the moneybags man to buy Stan.

Going by The Rock’s description of Stan, it sure sounds like Kurt Angle with a broken freaking neck.

Darby Allin and Sting hopped out of their ride in traffic to have fun with a few fans.

Stuck in traffic with stinger. pic.twitter.com/mmd2YRIgav — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) January 20, 2022

Carmella is taking doctor advice literally.

Brandi Rhodes doesn’t understand the haters.

I don’t understand why people don’t like me. Honestly…What’s not to like? pic.twitter.com/6sh8BIm3HW — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 22, 2022

BOOGS! Rick Boogs is the gift that keeps on giving. Come for the porno music, stay for the grunts.

Renee Paquette has a scrumptious Cincinnati take on pizza. The song rocks too.

Put on your 3D glasses for this video of Sasha Banks’ canine.

John Morrison shattered the head of a snowman, and he also shattered the spirit of the little girl in the background.

On the topic of cool kicks and badass music, Shinsuke Nakamura takes the cake.

Presenting the pooches of John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie wearing bunny ears.

In a discussion of bowling prowess with JD Drake, Taz dropped a neat nugget about his father’s expertise.

That’s very impressive, I was nowhere near that good. My dad bowled seven 300 games in his career …he was an alternate on the tour years back. https://t.co/gwgUWbJnBF — ftw (@OfficialTAZ) January 19, 2022

Hook’s next fight needs to take place on the lanes of a bowling alley.

Last on the list is Victoria (WWE) / Tara (Impact) with talking sushi.

I have no words. That’s a wrap.