It’s time again for some Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Steve Austin won’t let a snow storm stand in his way to crawling for an ice cold beer.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade partied for the new year in style.

Even when jumping off boats, they do it with flair.

AEW world champion Hangman Page has an important New Year resolution.

my new years resolution is food — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) December 31, 2021

Cesaro reflected on the new year with amazing scenery.

Here is the fight we’ve been waiting for, Cody Rhodes versus Cody Rhodes in action figure mode.

On the topic of Cody, Arn Anderson discussed the inspiration of his glock promo. Part of the quote was, “There comes a time in every fight where you got to kick somebody in the nuts or poke somebody in the eye just to get you back even.” Mance Warner posted video evidence that Arn backs up his words with action.

Jungle Boy celebrated the holiday season by flipping off a waterfall.

BOOGS!

Darby Allin is raising an army of pugs.

My pugs are gonna kill me. pic.twitter.com/fPfoXFEMbR — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) December 21, 2021

I wonder how long Sheamus had his dog on his lap for it to pass out in sleep like that.

Bonus points to you if you understand anything in this conversation from Jack Evans.

We oldtaku's draft everything made before 2008!! Van Helsing is OURS! Macross is OURS Bubblegum Crisis Fist of the northstar vampire princess miyu are all ours!! The very road the new weeb order walks was PAVED BY US! We are only coming for what is rightfully ours! https://t.co/POGtCS8Jin — Jack Evans (@JackEvans711) December 30, 2021

We’ll close with a positive story from MLW world champion Alexander Hammerstone.

I just got a new (to me) car, and I don’t think by any means it’s some badass sweet ride.



But... this car is paid for 100% from pro wrestling, and seeing that it doesn’t feel all that long ago that I was driving 10+ hours to get paid 20$ to wrestle... well hey... that feels good pic.twitter.com/1pnENwTlnw — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) December 24, 2021

Living the dream!