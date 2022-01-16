Tweets of the Week: Rey Mysterio’s new friend, Matt Hardy’s anniversary surprise, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

Rey Mysterio found a new simian friend on vacation in the Dominican Republic.

Shane Helms made an astute observation to Rey’s photo, “Briz, you got monkey balls on your shoulder!!”

Matt Hardy knows how to wine and dine. He celebrated at a special dining spot for the 11th anniversary of the first time he met his wife.

Raquel Gonzalez has a perfect impression of Braun Strowman.

The tricky part about John Morrison riding in the escalator doing the splits is how to get off.

Al Snow is a good samaritan.

I just met a woman outside of Kohl’s crying because she had lost $200.00 dollars .

So I gave her $40.00 from the $200.00 I had just found .

When God blesses you , you must bless others . — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) January 15, 2022

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti soaked up the sights in Brazil.

Ryu Maivia lent a helping hand to Sasha Banks opening presents. I have no idea what Sasha said afterward, but apparently it is pretty funny.

Brandi Rhodes is cold. She wished 10 a happy birthday and taunted him with fudge.

Happy Birthday @Pres10Vance ! I’m making fudge but it’s not for you! Have a good one buddy! pic.twitter.com/Hxb7CWl4R5 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 15, 2022

R-Truth has jokes.

We’ll close with Natalya’s cats eating whipped cream. It is oddly soothing.

Let’s follow the example and all have whipped cream for breakfast.